Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR): A Technical Analysis

PARR has 36-month beta value of 1.74. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PARR is 48.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PARR on October 03, 2025 was 1.49M shares.

PARR stock’s latest price update

Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSE: PARR)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.83% in comparison to its previous close of $34.91, however, the company has experienced a -6.98% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-17 that PARR, OII and FTI are three energy stocks with strong EPS trends that investors may want to consider.

PARR’s Market Performance

Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) has seen a -6.98% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.28% gain in the past month and a 11.92% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.92% for PARR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.03% for PARR’s stock, with a 57.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PARR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PARR stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for PARR by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for PARR in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $33 based on the research report published on August 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PARR reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for PARR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 28th, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Buy” to PARR, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on February 27th of the current year.

PARR Trading at 7.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PARR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, as shares surge +3.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PARR fell by -6.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +118.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.21. In addition, Par Pacific Holdings Inc saw 100.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PARR starting from Clossey Timothy, who sold 2,000 shares at the price of $33.37 back on Sep 15 ’25. After this action, Clossey Timothy now owns 84,000 shares of Par Pacific Holdings Inc, valued at $66,740 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PARR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01% for the present operating margin

0.15% for the gross margin

The net margin for Par Pacific Holdings Inc stands at -0.0%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value -1.59%, with -0.49% for asset returns.

Based on Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.58 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.37. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.8.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $176.16 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.78. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.7for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.