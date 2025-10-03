Outfront Media Inc (OUT): A Technical Analysis

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE: OUT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31x compared to its average ratio. OUT has 36-month beta value of 1.83. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for OUT is 146.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OUT on October 03, 2025 was 1.45M shares.

OUT stock’s latest price update

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE: OUT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.49% compared to its previous closing price of $18.27. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-23 that OUTFRONT Media shares climb 16.2% in three months as digital billboard expansion and acquisitions fuel growth momentum.

OUT’s Market Performance

OUT’s stock has fallen by -0.65% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.40% and a quarterly rise of 9.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.45% for Outfront Media Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.21% for OUT’s stock, with a 6.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OUT

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OUT reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for OUT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 19th, 2024.

OUT Trading at -0.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OUT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares surge +1.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OUT fell by -0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.59. In addition, Outfront Media Inc saw 3.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

PEP VIII GP LLC, the 10% Owner of Outfront Media Inc, sold 8,400,000 shares at $18.06 during a trade that took place back on Sep 03 ’25, which means that PEP VIII GP LLC is holding 8,913,813 shares at $151,704,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OUT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14% for the present operating margin

0.49% for the gross margin

The net margin for Outfront Media Inc stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 14.89%, with 2.07% for asset returns.

Based on Outfront Media Inc (OUT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.86 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at 6.17. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.69.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $576.8 million with net debt to EBITDA at 7.32. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.99for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Outfront Media Inc (OUT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.