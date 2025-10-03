ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORIC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ORIC is 1.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ORIC is 56.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ORIC on October 03, 2025 was 1.10M shares.

The stock of ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ORIC) has decreased by -3.33% when compared to last closing price of $11.71.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-05 that SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, today announced that on September 2, 2025 (the “Grant Date”), ORIC granted a total of 292,500 non-qualified stock options and 79,000 restricted stock units to one new non-executive officer employee who began their employment with ORIC in August 2025.

ORIC’s Market Performance

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORIC) has experienced a 8.74% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.79% rise in the past month, and a 4.81% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.70% for ORIC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.82% for ORIC’s stock, with a 30.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORIC stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for ORIC by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ORIC in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $18 based on the research report published on September 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ORIC reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for ORIC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 08th, 2025.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to ORIC, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on September 06th of the previous year.

ORIC Trading at 8.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.19%, as shares surge +5.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORIC rose by +8.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.90. In addition, ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 10.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORIC starting from Chacko Jacob, who sold 53,001 shares at the price of $12.05 back on Oct 01 ’25. After this action, Chacko Jacob now owns 568,880 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $638,805 using the latest closing price.

Chacko Jacob, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc, sold 34,538 shares at $12.01 during a trade that took place back on Sep 30 ’25, which means that Chacko Jacob is holding 621,881 shares at $414,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-140.4% for the present operating margin

-0.33% for the gross margin

The net margin for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -128.75%. The total capital return value is set at -0.46%. Equity return is now at value -43.82%, with -40.62% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$126.74 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.51. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 960.2. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORIC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.