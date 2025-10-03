OR Royalties Inc (OR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

OR Royalties Inc (NYSE: OR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.27x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OR is 0.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for OR is 187.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OR on October 03, 2025 was 985.45K shares.

OR stock’s latest price update

OR Royalties Inc (NYSE: OR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.29% in relation to its previous close of $40.19. However, the company has experienced a 5.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-11 that MONTRÉAL, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OR Royalties Inc. (“OR Royalties” or the “Company”) (OR: TSX & NYSE) is pleased to provide the following select asset updates. Amounts presented are in United States dollars, except where otherwise noted.

OR’s Market Performance

OR Royalties Inc (OR) has seen a 5.59% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 19.13% gain in the past month and a 52.40% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.08% for OR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.40% for OR stock, with a simple moving average of 60.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OR stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for OR by listing it as a “Sector Outperform”. The predicted price for OR in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $24 based on the research report published on April 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to OR, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on February 29th of the previous year.

OR Trading at 20.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares surge +18.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OR rose by +5.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +104.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.94. In addition, OR Royalties Inc saw 114.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.67% for the present operating margin

0.96% for the gross margin

The net margin for OR Royalties Inc stands at 0.36%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 6.27%, with 5.56% for asset returns.

Based on OR Royalties Inc (OR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 4.4. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 22.79.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $232.12 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 33.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 73.87for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, OR Royalties Inc (OR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.