Opera Ltd ADR (OPRA) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, OPRA stock has gone down by -2.61%, with a monthly gain of 3.10% and a quarterly plunge of -8.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.40% for Opera Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.49% for OPRA’s stock, with a 2.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Opera Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: OPRA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Opera Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: OPRA) is above average at 23.01x. The 36-month beta value for OPRA is also noteworthy at 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for OPRA is 88.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.90% of that float. The average trading volume of OPRA on October 03, 2025 was 739.87K shares.

OPRA stock’s latest price update

Opera Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: OPRA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -7.01% in relation to its previous close of $19.68. However, the company has experienced a -2.61% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-30 that Opera Neon is the next generation AI browser that takes AI power-users to a whole new level and is able to execute complex tasks or even code on their behalf. OSLO, Norway, Sept.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPRA stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for OPRA by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for OPRA in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $25 based on the research report published on February 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPRA reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for OPRA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 14th, 2023.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to OPRA, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on May 21st of the previous year.

OPRA Trading at 4.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.86%, as shares surge +2.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPRA fell by -2.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.36. In addition, Opera Ltd ADR saw 18.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OPRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16% for the present operating margin

0.67% for the gross margin

The net margin for Opera Ltd ADR stands at 0.15%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 8.57%, with 7.75% for asset returns.

Based on Opera Ltd ADR (OPRA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 10.86. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 161.16.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $114.52 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.09. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.37for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

In summary, Opera Ltd ADR (OPRA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.