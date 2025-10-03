ODP Corporation (ODP) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP) is above average at 23.08x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.43.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ODP is 27.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.33% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ODP on October 03, 2025 was 691.69K shares.

ODP stock’s latest price update

The stock of ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP) has decreased by -0.41% when compared to last closing price of $27.93.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-10-01 that Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to ODP Corp. (ODP). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

ODP’s Market Performance

ODP Corporation (ODP) has seen a -0.55% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 31.45% gain in the past month and a 41.48% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.81% for ODP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.06% for ODP’s stock, with a 46.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ODP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ODP stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for ODP by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for ODP in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $65 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ODP reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for ODP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to ODP, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on February 25th of the previous year.

ODP Trading at 29.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ODP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.53%, as shares surge +30.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ODP fell by -0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.18. In addition, ODP Corporation saw -6.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ODP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01% for the present operating margin

0.2% for the gross margin

The net margin for ODP Corporation stands at 0.0%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 5.92%, with 1.42% for asset returns.

Based on ODP Corporation (ODP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.54 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.18. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.81.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $266.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.73. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.41for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ODP Corporation (ODP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.