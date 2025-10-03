Oceaneering International, Inc (OII) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Oceaneering International, Inc (NYSE: OII) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19x compared to its average ratio. OII has 36-month beta value of 1.56. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for OII is 98.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OII on October 03, 2025 was 704.51K shares.

OII stock’s latest price update

Oceaneering International, Inc (NYSE: OII)’s stock price has decreased by -4.20% compared to its previous closing price of $25.22. However, the company has seen a -4.62% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oceaneering Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2025: Earnings Release, October 22; Conference Call, October 23.

OII’s Market Performance

Oceaneering International, Inc (OII) has experienced a -4.62% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.98% rise in the past month, and a 13.48% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.18% for OII. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.86% for OII stock, with a simple moving average of 8.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OII

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OII reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for OII stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 10th, 2025.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to OII, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on January 19th of the previous year.

OII Trading at 2.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares sank -2.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OII fell by -4.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.62. In addition, Oceaneering International, Inc saw -2.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OII starting from MURPHY PAUL B JR, who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $24.25 back on Sep 02 ’25. After this action, MURPHY PAUL B JR now owns 74,340 shares of Oceaneering International, Inc, valued at $242,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.2% for the gross margin

The net margin for Oceaneering International, Inc stands at 0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.19%. Equity return is now at value 27.08%, with 8.73% for asset returns.

Based on Oceaneering International, Inc (OII), the company’s capital structure generated 0.36 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.45. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.57. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $366.28 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Oceaneering International, Inc (OII) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.