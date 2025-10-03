Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ: OCSL)’s stock price has plunge by 1.31%relation to previous closing price of $12.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.69% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-10-01 that Blackstone Secured Lending and Morgan Stanley Direct Lending are high-quality BDCs facing potential dividend cuts due to falling coverage ratios. BXSL’s fundamentals remain strong, but tight dividend coverage, high floating-rate exposure, and significant upcoming debt maturities raise concerns about a near-term cut. MSDL, despite robust liquidity and investment-grade ratings, has seen declining earnings, rising non-performing loans, and high floating-rate exposure, signaling possible dividend reduction.

Is It Worth Investing in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ: OCSL) Right Now?

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ: OCSL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05x compared to its average ratio. OCSL has 36-month beta value of 0.68. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for OCSL is 85.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OCSL on October 03, 2025 was 652.18K shares.

OCSL’s Market Performance

OCSL’s stock has seen a 0.69% increase for the week, with a -5.33% drop in the past month and a -6.61% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.63% for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.70% for OCSL’s stock, with a -9.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OCSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OCSL stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for OCSL by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for OCSL in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $14 based on the research report published on May 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OCSL reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for OCSL stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on December 11th, 2024.

OCSL Trading at -3.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares sank -4.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCSL rose by +0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.37. In addition, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp saw -19.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCSL starting from CALDWELL PHYLLIS R, who purchased 3,000 shares at the price of $13.19 back on Sep 15 ’25. After this action, CALDWELL PHYLLIS R now owns 21,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp, valued at $39,576 using the latest closing price.

Gero Deborah Ann, the Director of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp, purchased 2,500 shares at $13.70 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30 ’25, which means that Gero Deborah Ann is holding 22,411 shares at $34,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OCSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.61% for the present operating margin

0.21% for the gross margin

The net margin for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp stands at 0.19%. The total capital return value is set at -0.05%.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $332.23 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.77. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.64for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.