O-I Glass Inc (OI) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OI is 0.91. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for OI is 150.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.62% of that float. On October 03, 2025, OI’s average trading volume was 1.55M shares.

OI stock’s latest price update

O-I Glass Inc (NYSE: OI)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.31% in comparison to its previous close of $13.08, however, the company has experienced a 2.26% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-23 that Here is how O-I Glass (OI) and Proto Labs (PRLB) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

OI’s Market Performance

O-I Glass Inc (OI) has experienced a 2.26% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.21% rise in the past month, and a -16.27% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.86% for OI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.16% for OI’s stock, with a 4.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OI stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for OI by listing it as a “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for OI in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $15 based on the research report published on July 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OI reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for OI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 09th, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to OI, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on October 17th of the previous year.

OI Trading at -0.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares surge +3.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OI rose by +2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.97. In addition, O-I Glass Inc saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OI starting from Haudrich John, who purchased 2,289 shares at the price of $13.05 back on Aug 05 ’25. After this action, Haudrich John now owns 459,395 shares of O-I Glass Inc, valued at $29,879 using the latest closing price.

ABRAHAMS DARROW A, the SVP, GC & Corporate Secretary of O-I Glass Inc, purchased 3,828 shares at $13.05 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05 ’25, which means that ABRAHAMS DARROW A is holding 184,447 shares at $49,952 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08% for the present operating margin

0.15% for the gross margin

The net margin for O-I Glass Inc stands at -0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value -18.69%, with -2.77% for asset returns.

Based on O-I Glass Inc (OI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.7 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.36. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.46.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $859.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 7.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.64for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of O-I Glass Inc (OI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.