NPK International Inc (NPKI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

NPK International Inc (NYSE: NPKI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NPKI is 2.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for NPKI is 79.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NPKI on October 03, 2025 was 779.48K shares.

NPKI stock’s latest price update

NPK International Inc (NYSE: NPKI)’s stock price has increased by 0.66% compared to its previous closing price of $11.29. However, the company has seen a 0.49% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-08-07 that NPK International Inc. (NYSE:NPKI ) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2025 9:30 AM ET Company Participants Gregg S. Piontek – Senior VP & CFO Matthew S.

NPKI’s Market Performance

NPK International Inc (NPKI) has experienced a 0.49% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.91% rise in the past month, and a 32.92% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.63% for NPKI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.30% for NPKI’s stock, with a 42.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NPKI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NPKI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for NPKI by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for NPKI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $11 based on the research report published on March 27, 2025 of the current year 2025.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NPKI reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for NPKI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 09th, 2024.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to NPKI, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

NPKI Trading at 11.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NPKI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares surge +8.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NPKI rose by +0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.00. In addition, NPK International Inc saw 63.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

LANIGAN MATTHEW, the President & CEO of NPK International Inc, sold 1,000 shares at $10.38 during a trade that took place back on Sep 03 ’25, which means that LANIGAN MATTHEW is holding 1,095,913 shares at $10,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NPKI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16% for the present operating margin

0.36% for the gross margin

The net margin for NPK International Inc stands at -0.63%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 11.14%, with 8.26% for asset returns.

Based on NPK International Inc (NPKI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.46. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.06. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -41.01.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $59.01 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.11. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.85for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.6. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NPK International Inc (NPKI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.