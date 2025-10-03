Nova Lifestyle Inc (NVFY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.23.

The public float for NVFY is 23.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.49% of that float. On October 03, 2025, the average trading volume of NVFY was 941.22K shares.

NVFY stock’s latest price update

The stock of Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ: NVFY) has decreased by -3.27% when compared to last closing price of $5.5. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.92% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-05 that Transaction Underscores ATIS’s Execution Expertise in Tech-Driven Consumer Sectors NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — American Trust Investment Services, Inc. (ATIS) is pleased to announce that it served as the exclusive placement agent for Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) in connection with its follow-on public offering.

NVFY’s Market Performance

NVFY’s stock has risen by 1.92% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 99.25% and a quarterly rise of 245.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.31% for Nova Lifestyle Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.25% for NVFY’s stock, with a 238.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NVFY Trading at 59.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.54%, as shares surge +20.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +163.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVFY rose by +1.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,194.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.15. In addition, Nova Lifestyle Inc saw 265.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NVFY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.38% for the present operating margin

0.46% for the gross margin

The net margin for Nova Lifestyle Inc stands at -0.42%. The total capital return value is set at -0.53%. Equity return is now at value -126.29%, with -47.76% for asset returns.

Based on Nova Lifestyle Inc (NVFY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.21 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.53. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.27. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -16.13.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$4.84 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.37. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.6. The receivables turnover for the company is 173.82for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nova Lifestyle Inc (NVFY) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.