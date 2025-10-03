Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NMR) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NMR) has seen a -4.97% decrease in the past week, with a 0.21% gain in the past month, and a 14.25% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.15% for NMR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.31% for NMR stock, with a simple moving average of 12.19% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NYSE: NMR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NYSE: NMR) is above average at 8.73x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.76.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NMR is 2.95B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NMR on October 03, 2025 was 490.43K shares.

NMR stock’s latest price update

The stock of Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NYSE: NMR) has increased by 1.06% when compared to last closing price of $7.1. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.97% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-10-01 that Investors interested in Financial – Investment Bank stocks are likely familiar with Nomura Holdings (NMR) and Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

NMR Trading at -0.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares sank -0.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMR fell by -5.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.42. In addition, Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR saw 34.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.37% for the gross margin

The net margin for Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value 11.06%, with 0.65% for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 8.91. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.2.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $533.62 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 47.72. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.41for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NMR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.