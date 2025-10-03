Noble Corp Plc (NE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Noble Corp Plc (NYSE: NE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NE is 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 4 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for NE is 125.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NE on October 03, 2025 was 2.56M shares.

NE stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Noble Corp Plc (NYSE: NE) has plunged by -1.51% when compared to previous closing price of $29.19, but the company has seen a -0.86% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. newsfilecorp.com reported 2025-10-02 that Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – October 2, 2025) – Noble Plains Uranium Corp. (TSXV: NOBL) (FSE: INE0) (“Noble Plains” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed the non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) previously announced on September 17, 2025, and subsequently upsized on September 18 and September 26, 2025. The Company issued an aggregate of 11,663,611 Units (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $0.09 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,049,724.99.

NE’s Market Performance

NE’s stock has fallen by -0.86% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.45% and a quarterly rise of 1.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.87% for Noble Corp Plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.40% for NE’s stock, with a 5.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NE

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NE reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for NE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 10th, 2025.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to NE, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on January 15th of the current year.

NE Trading at 1.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares sank -0.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NE fell by -0.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.46. In addition, Noble Corp Plc saw -20.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NE starting from Denton Blake, who sold 29,729 shares at the price of $29.78 back on Sep 08 ’25. After this action, Denton Blake now owns 83,182 shares of Noble Corp Plc, valued at $885,330 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18% for the present operating margin

0.26% for the gross margin

The net margin for Noble Corp Plc stands at 0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 7.18%, with 4.66% for asset returns.

Based on Noble Corp Plc (NE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.3 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.46. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.43. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.66.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.02 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.42. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.8. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.53for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Noble Corp Plc (NE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.