NNN REIT Inc (NNN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

NNN REIT Inc (NYSE: NNN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.40x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 12 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NNN is 187.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.15% of that float. On October 03, 2025, the average trading volume of NNN was 1.30M shares.

NNN stock’s latest price update

NNN REIT Inc (NYSE: NNN)’s stock price has dropped by -0.16% in relation to previous closing price of $42.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-30 that NNN REIT has one of the most established track records of dividend growth among publicly traded REITs. The company’s revenue topped the analyst consensus in Q2, while core FFO per share met expectations. NNN has a well-staggered debt maturity schedule and approximately $1.5 billion in available liquidity.

NNN’s Market Performance

NNN REIT Inc (NNN) has seen a 2.12% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.89% gain in the past month and a -1.38% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.26% for NNN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.80% for NNN’s stock, with a 3.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NNN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NNN stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for NNN by listing it as a “Underweight”. The predicted price for NNN in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $44 based on the research report published on July 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NNN reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for NNN stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on January 31st, 2025.

Janney gave a rating of “Neutral” to NNN, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on January 15th of the current year.

NNN Trading at 1.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares surge +1.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNN rose by +2.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.57. In addition, NNN REIT Inc saw -11.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NNN starting from Miller Michelle Lynn, who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $42.20 back on Aug 21 ’25. After this action, Miller Michelle Lynn now owns 81,750 shares of NNN REIT Inc, valued at $422,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.65% for the present operating margin

0.96% for the gross margin

The net margin for NNN REIT Inc stands at 0.44%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 9.18%, with 4.39% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $830.53 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 358.02for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, NNN REIT Inc (NNN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.