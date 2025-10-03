Nkarta Inc (NKTX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.86. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NKTX is 53.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.23% of that float. On October 03, 2025, the average trading volume of NKTX was 579.56K shares.

NKTX stock’s latest price update

The stock of Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ: NKTX) has increased by 2.82% when compared to last closing price of $2.13. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-02 that SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nkarta, Inc. (Nasdaq: NKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered natural killer (NK) cell therapies, today announced its participation in the following investor conference:

NKTX’s Market Performance

NKTX’s stock has risen by 9.50% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.29% and a quarterly rise of 25.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.41% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.19% for Nkarta Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.75% for NKTX’s stock, with a 9.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NKTX

Rodman & Renshaw, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NKTX reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for NKTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 09th, 2024.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to NKTX, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on March 22nd of the previous year.

NKTX Trading at 3.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NKTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.41%, as shares surge +2.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NKTX rose by +9.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.05. In addition, Nkarta Inc saw -51.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NKTX starting from HASTINGS PAUL J, who sold 1,790 shares at the price of $1.79 back on Jun 18 ’25. After this action, HASTINGS PAUL J now owns 320,069 shares of Nkarta Inc, valued at $3,204 using the latest closing price.

Shook David, the insider of Nkarta Inc, sold 8,638 shares at $2.20 during a trade that took place back on Jan 15 ’25, which means that Shook David is holding 190,955 shares at $19,004 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NKTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.22% for the present operating margin

-0.27% for the gross margin

The net margin for Nkarta Inc stands at -12.09%. The total capital return value is set at -0.3%. Equity return is now at value -26.94%, with -21.80% for asset returns.

Based on Nkarta Inc (NKTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.24.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$99.64 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.2. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.0. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.11for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.67.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nkarta Inc (NKTX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.