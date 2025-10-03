New Mountain Finance Corp (NMFC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

New Mountain Finance Corp (NASDAQ: NMFC)’s stock price has soared by 1.37% in relation to previous closing price of $9.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-10-02 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: NMFC) (“New Mountain” or “the Company”) announced today that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, on Monday, November 3, 2025, after markets close. The Company will host an earnings conference call and webcast at 10:00 am Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. During the live conference call, the Company’s officers will review the third quarter performance, discuss recent events a.

Is It Worth Investing in New Mountain Finance Corp (NASDAQ: NMFC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for New Mountain Finance Corp (NASDAQ: NMFC) is above average at 12.64x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.81.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NMFC is 93.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.33% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NMFC on October 03, 2025 was 531.54K shares.

NMFC’s Market Performance

NMFC stock saw a decrease of -1.84% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.82% and a quarterly a decrease of -10.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.71% for New Mountain Finance Corp (NMFC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.58% for NMFC’s stock, with a -10.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NMFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NMFC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NMFC by listing it as a “Underperform”. The predicted price for NMFC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $10 based on the research report published on September 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NMFC reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for NMFC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 13th, 2025.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to NMFC, setting the target price at $11.50 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

NMFC Trading at -6.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares sank -9.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMFC fell by -1.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.97. In addition, New Mountain Finance Corp saw -19.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NMFC starting from KLINSKY STEVEN B, who purchased 106,691 shares at the price of $9.78 back on Sep 16 ’25. After this action, KLINSKY STEVEN B now owns 4,370,857 shares of New Mountain Finance Corp, valued at $1,043,577 using the latest closing price.

Weinstein Adam B., the EVP, CAO and Director of New Mountain Finance Corp, purchased 49,750 shares at $10.03 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15 ’25, which means that Weinstein Adam B. is holding 652,490 shares at $498,828 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NMFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.84% for the present operating margin

0.88% for the gross margin

The net margin for New Mountain Finance Corp stands at 0.31%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%.

Based on New Mountain Finance Corp (NMFC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.28 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.53. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.4. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.92.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $116.88 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.41for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.1.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, New Mountain Finance Corp (NMFC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.