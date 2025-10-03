New Found Gold Corp’s (NFGC) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of New Found Gold Corp (NFGC) has gone up by 9.35% for the week, with a 16.42% rise in the past month and a 62.50% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.66% for NFGC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.74% for NFGC’s stock, with a 46.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in New Found Gold Corp (AMEX: NFGC) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NFGC is 1.41. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NFGC is 129.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.79% of that float. On October 03, 2025, NFGC’s average trading volume was 1.03M shares.

NFGC stock’s latest price update

New Found Gold Corp (AMEX: NFGC)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.31% in comparison to its previous close of $2.42, however, the company has experienced a 9.35% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-26 that VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – New Found Gold Corp. (“New Found Gold” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE-A: NFGC) announces it has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, and employees of New Found Gold to acquire an aggregate of 809,167 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $2.97 (the “Options”) in accordance with the Company’s 10% rolling incentive stock option plan.

Analysts’ Opinion of NFGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NFGC stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for NFGC by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for NFGC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $9 based on the research report published on August 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

NFGC Trading at 25.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NFGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.03%, as shares surge +23.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NFGC rose by +9.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.15. In addition, New Found Gold Corp saw -7.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NFGC

The total capital return value is set at -0.57%. Equity return is now at value -54.44%, with -45.30% for asset returns.

Based on New Found Gold Corp (NFGC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -598.44. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2414.77.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$59.19 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.32.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of New Found Gold Corp (NFGC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.