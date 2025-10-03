Neurogene Inc (NGNE) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Neurogene Inc (NGNE) has gone up by 20.54% for the week, with a 5.59% rise in the past month and a 4.43% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.00% for NGNE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.92% for NGNE’s stock, with a 16.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Neurogene Inc (NASDAQ: NGNE) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NGNE is 1.57. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NGNE is 12.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 23.41% of that float. On October 03, 2025, NGNE’s average trading volume was 135.44K shares.

NGNE stock’s latest price update

The stock of Neurogene Inc (NASDAQ: NGNE) has increased by 16.72% when compared to last closing price of $17.98.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 20.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-05 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Neurogene Inc. (Nasdaq: NGNE), a clinical-stage company founded to bring life-changing genetic medicines to patients and families affected by rare neurological diseases, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors approved the grant of non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 47,040 shares of the Company’s common stock to six new employees (the “Inducement Grants”) on September 3, 2025 (the “Grant Date”). The Indu.

Analysts’ Opinion of NGNE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NGNE stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for NGNE by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for NGNE in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $50 based on the research report published on June 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NGNE reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for NGNE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 16th, 2025.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to NGNE, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on June 11th of the previous year.

NGNE Trading at 6.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.28%, as shares surge +6.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGNE rose by +20.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.26. In addition, Neurogene Inc saw -50.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NGNE starting from Cobb Stuart, who sold 6,797 shares at the price of $15.15 back on May 14 ’25. After this action, Cobb Stuart now owns 20,794 shares of Neurogene Inc, valued at $103,003 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NGNE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

103.45% for the present operating margin

3.44% for the gross margin

The net margin for Neurogene Inc stands at 91.24%. The total capital return value is set at -0.34%. Equity return is now at value -39.41%, with -35.38% for asset returns.

Based on Neurogene Inc (NGNE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -6.68. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -11961.5.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$71.89 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.59. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -271.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Neurogene Inc (NGNE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.