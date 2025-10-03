Neumora Therapeutics Inc (NMRA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Neumora Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NMRA)’s stock price has plunge by 2.53%relation to previous closing price of $1.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.89% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a therapeutics pipeline consisting of seven programs that target novel mechanisms of action for a broad range of underserved, prevalent diseases, today announced that the Company will host a virtual R&D Day on Monday, October 27, 2025, at 8:00 a.m.

Is It Worth Investing in Neumora Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NMRA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NMRA is at 2.94. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NMRA is 54.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.83% of that float. The average trading volume for NMRA on October 03, 2025 was 1.08M shares.

NMRA’s Market Performance

The stock of Neumora Therapeutics Inc (NMRA) has seen a 4.89% increase in the past week, with a 11.96% rise in the past month, and a 103.84% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.33% for NMRA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.62% for NMRA stock, with a simple moving average of -3.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NMRA

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NMRA reach a price target of $1. The rating they have provided for NMRA stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on April 02nd, 2025.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to NMRA, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on March 07th of the current year.

NMRA Trading at 6.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.20%, as shares surge +9.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMRA rose by +6.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6968. In addition, Neumora Therapeutics Inc saw -86.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

BERNS PAUL L, the insider of Neumora Therapeutics Inc, sold 13,871 shares at $1.69 during a trade that took place back on Feb 18 ’25, which means that BERNS PAUL L is holding 7,405,004 shares at $23,468 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NMRA

The total capital return value is set at -1.31%. Equity return is now at value -89.37%, with -80.25% for asset returns.

Based on Neumora Therapeutics Inc (NMRA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -383.68.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$242.98 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Neumora Therapeutics Inc (NMRA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.