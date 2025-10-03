NET Power Inc (NPWR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.75. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NPWR is 34.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.78% of that float. On October 03, 2025, the average trading volume of NPWR was 1.41M shares.

NPWR stock’s latest price update

NET Power Inc (NYSE: NPWR)’s stock price has plunge by 14.41%relation to previous closing price of $3.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 17.81% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-04 that Net Power allegedly misled investors on Project Permian’s true costs and delays, concealing risks that threatened its business and financial outlook.

NPWR’s Market Performance

NET Power Inc (NPWR) has seen a 17.81% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 60.07% gain in the past month and a 18.98% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.24% for NPWR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 36.06% for NPWR’s stock, with a -15.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NPWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NPWR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for NPWR by listing it as a “Underweight”. The predicted price for NPWR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $2 based on the research report published on April 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Janney gave a rating of “Buy” to NPWR, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on July 14th of the previous year.

NPWR Trading at 36.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NPWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.14%, as shares surge +59.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NPWR rose by +16.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.62. In addition, NET Power Inc saw -47.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NPWR starting from SK INC., who sold 2,500,000 shares at the price of $2.61 back on Jul 15 ’25. After this action, SK INC. now owns 0 shares of NET Power Inc, valued at $6,525,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NPWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2529.74% for the present operating margin

-11.5% for the gross margin

The net margin for NET Power Inc stands at -690.82%. The total capital return value is set at -0.38%. Equity return is now at value -26.88%, with -8.73% for asset returns.

Based on NET Power Inc (NPWR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -15.54.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$99.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.73. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -27.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.15for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.77.

Conclusion

To sum up, NET Power Inc (NPWR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.