Navigating the Volatility of Teradata Corp’s (TDC) Stock

In the past week, TDC stock has gone up by 0.41%, with a monthly gain of 6.08% and a quarterly plunge of -5.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.67% for Teradata Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.14% for TDC’s stock, with a -8.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Teradata Corp (NYSE: TDC) Right Now?

Teradata Corp (NYSE: TDC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41x compared to its average ratio. TDC has 36-month beta value of 0.71. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TDC is 92.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TDC on October 03, 2025 was 1.00M shares.

TDC stock’s latest price update

The stock of Teradata Corp (NYSE: TDC) has increased by 2.66% when compared to last closing price of $21.4.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Teradata announced the launch of AgentBuilder, a suite of capabilities designed to accelerate the development and deployment of autonomous AI agents.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDC stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for TDC by listing it as a “Market Perform”. The predicted price for TDC in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $21 based on the research report published on May 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TDC reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for TDC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 08th, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Sell” to TDC, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on July 19th of the previous year.

TDC Trading at 3.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares surge +7.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDC rose by +0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.72. In addition, Teradata Corp saw -27.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

CHOU TIMOTHY C K, the Director of Teradata Corp, sold 6,216 shares at $21.83 during a trade that took place back on May 22 ’25, which means that CHOU TIMOTHY C K is holding 36,077 shares at $135,695 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.59% for the gross margin

The net margin for Teradata Corp stands at 0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.22%. Equity return is now at value 87.65%, with 6.55% for asset returns.

Based on Teradata Corp (TDC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.77 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.49. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.31. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.85.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $293.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.81. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.72for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Teradata Corp (TDC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.