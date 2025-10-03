Navient Corp (NAVI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Navient Corp (NASDAQ: NAVI) is above average at 40.52x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.34.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for NAVI is 96.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.57% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NAVI on October 03, 2025 was 942.52K shares.

NAVI stock’s latest price update

Navient Corp (NASDAQ: NAVI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.53% in relation to its previous close of $13.23. However, the company has experienced a 2.41% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-30 that HERNDON, Va., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) has been recognized for the fourth year as a Best Place to Work for Working Daughters, according to Working Daughter, a community created for caregivers balancing eldercare with their careers.

NAVI’s Market Performance

NAVI’s stock has risen by 2.41% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.52% and a quarterly drop of -11.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.75% for Navient Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.13% for NAVI stock, with a simple moving average of -1.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NAVI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NAVI by listing it as a “Underperform”. The predicted price for NAVI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $12 based on the research report published on September 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Seaport Research Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NAVI reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for NAVI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 21st, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to NAVI, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on April 03rd of the previous year.

NAVI Trading at -0.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares sank -4.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAVI rose by +2.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.14. In addition, Navient Corp saw -15.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NAVI starting from HAUBER STEPHEN M, who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $15.00 back on Nov 06 ’24. After this action, HAUBER STEPHEN M now owns 256,883 shares of Navient Corp, valued at $150,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NAVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.45% for the present operating margin

0.65% for the gross margin

The net margin for Navient Corp stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 1.28%, with 0.06% for asset returns.

Based on Navient Corp (NAVI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.95 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.0. The debt to equity ratio resting at 18.37. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.56.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.47 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 15.47. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.15for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Navient Corp (NAVI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.