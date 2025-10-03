National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) is above average at 48.29x. The 36-month beta value for NSA is also noteworthy at 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 9 rating it as “hold”, and 4 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for NSA is 70.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.87% of that float. The average trading volume of NSA on October 03, 2025 was 1.10M shares.

NSA stock’s latest price update

The stock of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) has decreased by -0.86% when compared to last closing price of $30.3. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.81% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-30 that Not all REITs can sustain their current dividend. Dividend cuts often lead to sharp declines in share prices. I highlight three popular REITs that are at high risk of cutting their dividend.

NSA’s Market Performance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) has experienced a 0.81% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.79% drop in the past month, and a -7.88% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.77% for NSA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.69% for NSA stock, with a simple moving average of -13.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NSA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NSA stocks, with BNP Paribas Exane repeating the rating for NSA by listing it as a “Underperform”. The predicted price for NSA in the upcoming period, according to BNP Paribas Exane is $33 based on the research report published on June 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NSA reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for NSA stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on May 27th, 2025.

NSA Trading at -2.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares sank -8.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NSA rose by +0.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.87. In addition, National Storage Affiliates Trust saw -37.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NSA starting from SCHALL MICHAEL J, who purchased 4,000 shares at the price of $38.54 back on Mar 06 ’25. After this action, SCHALL MICHAEL J now owns 6,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust, valued at $154,160 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NSA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.38% for the present operating margin

0.65% for the gross margin

The net margin for National Storage Affiliates Trust stands at 0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 6.19%, with 1.29% for asset returns.

Based on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 15.49. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.78.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $487.01 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.78for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.

Conclusion

In summary, National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.