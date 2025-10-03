N-able Inc’s (NABL) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of N-able Inc (NABL) has gone down by -1.67% for the week, with a 1.47% rise in the past month and a -2.63% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.81% for NABL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.48% for NABL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in N-able Inc (NYSE: NABL) Right Now?

N-able Inc (NYSE: NABL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 519.93x compared to its average ratio. NABL has 36-month beta value of 0.61. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NABL is 66.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NABL on October 03, 2025 was 785.72K shares.

NABL stock’s latest price update

The stock price of N-able Inc (NYSE: NABL) has jumped by 0.44% compared to previous close of $7.92. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-18 that BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–N-able, Inc. (NYSE: NABL), a global software company delivering an end-to-end cyber-resiliency platform, today announced its inaugural Cyber Resilience Summit—with two virtual sessions to accommodate global audiences on October 16. The event will bring together industry experts, thought leaders, and security leaders to explore the future of cyber resilience and its critical role in driving business resilience for small and medium-sized organizations. Accordin.

Analysts’ Opinion of NABL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NABL stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for NABL by listing it as a “Market Perform”. The predicted price for NABL in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $13.50 based on the research report published on November 08, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NABL reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for NABL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 24th, 2023.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to NABL, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on October 05th of the previous year.

NABL Trading at -0.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NABL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares surge +1.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NABL fell by -1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.16. In addition, N-able Inc saw -37.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NABL starting from Adler Michael I, who sold 31,728 shares at the price of $7.72 back on Aug 19 ’25. After this action, Adler Michael I now owns 468,555 shares of N-able Inc, valued at $244,940 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Ann, the Director of N-able Inc, sold 34,568 shares at $7.70 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18 ’25, which means that Johnson Ann is holding 37,424 shares at $266,174 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NABL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12% for the present operating margin

0.79% for the gross margin

The net margin for N-able Inc stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 0.37%, with 0.22% for asset returns.

Based on N-able Inc (NABL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.25. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.46. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.93.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $110.46 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.43for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

To put it simply, N-able Inc (NABL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.