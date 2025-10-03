MultiSensor AI Holdings Inc (MSAI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is -0.41.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MSAI is 24.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.43% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MSAI on October 03, 2025 was 121.41K shares.

MSAI stock’s latest price update

The stock price of MultiSensor AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MSAI) has dropped by -3.70% compared to previous close of $0.68. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. 247wallst.com reported 2025-10-01 that Tech stocks have delivered stellar returns over the past two and a half years, and gains that seemed outlandish back then have materialized and then some.

MSAI’s Market Performance

MultiSensor AI Holdings Inc (MSAI) has experienced a -3.32% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.02% rise in the past month, and a -1.63% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.97% for MSAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.52% for MSAI’s stock, with a -35.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MSAI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MSAI stocks, with D. Boral Capital repeating the rating for MSAI by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for MSAI in the upcoming period, according to D. Boral Capital is $2.50 based on the research report published on February 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

ROTH MKM, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MSAI reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for MSAI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 15th, 2024.

MSAI Trading at -10.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.43%, as shares sank -1.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSAI fell by -4.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7025. In addition, MultiSensor AI Holdings Inc saw -67.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MSAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.47% for the present operating margin

0.56% for the gross margin

The net margin for MultiSensor AI Holdings Inc stands at -3.39%. The total capital return value is set at -1.96%. Equity return is now at value -335.10%, with -122.03% for asset returns.

Based on MultiSensor AI Holdings Inc (MSAI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -328.93. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 19404.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$20.76 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.17. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.83for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, MultiSensor AI Holdings Inc (MSAI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.