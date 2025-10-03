Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Mueller Water Products Inc (NYSE: MWA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.53% compared to its previous closing price of $25.52. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-08 that Mueller Water Products (MWA) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in Mueller Water Products Inc (NYSE: MWA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mueller Water Products Inc (NYSE: MWA) is above average at 27.36x. The 36-month beta value for MWA is also noteworthy at 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 4 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for MWA is 153.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.42% of that float. The average trading volume of MWA on October 03, 2025 was 1.18M shares.

MWA’s Market Performance

The stock of Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) has seen a 4.01% increase in the past week, with a -0.61% drop in the past month, and a 4.52% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.40% for MWA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.87% for MWA’s stock, with a 3.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MWA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MWA stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for MWA by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for MWA in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $20 based on the research report published on August 09, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MWA reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for MWA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 18th, 2024.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to MWA, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on May 05th of the previous year.

MWA Trading at 0.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MWA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares sank -3.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MWA rose by +4.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.44. In addition, Mueller Water Products Inc saw 19.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MWA starting from Smith Suzanne G, who sold 750 shares at the price of $26.79 back on Sep 08 ’25. After this action, Smith Suzanne G now owns 13 shares of Mueller Water Products Inc, valued at $20,094 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MWA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16% for the present operating margin

0.35% for the gross margin

The net margin for Mueller Water Products Inc stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.15%. Equity return is now at value 17.33%, with 9.04% for asset returns.

Based on Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.34 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.47. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.52. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 10.4.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $250.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.4. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.57for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.86.

Conclusion

In summary, Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.