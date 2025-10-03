MoneyHero Ltd (MNY) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for MNY is at 1.24. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MNY is 11.89M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.80% of that float. The average trading volume for MNY on October 03, 2025 was 421.75K shares.

The stock price of MoneyHero Ltd (NASDAQ: MNY) has jumped by 11.68% compared to previous close of $1.37. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-19 that MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNY ) Q2 2025 Earnings Call September 19, 2025 8:00 AM EDT Company Participants Rohith Murthy – CEO & Director Danny Leung Ka Yip Leung – Interim CFO & Group Director of Finance Conference Call Participants William Gregozeski – Greenridge Global LLC Presentation Operator Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us, and welcome to MoneyHero 2025 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

MoneyHero Ltd (MNY) has seen a 2.00% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -13.07% decline in the past month and a 42.99% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.40% for MNY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.92% for MNY’s stock, with a 34.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

After a stumble in the market that brought MNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.96%, as shares sank -8.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNY rose by +2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7175. In addition, MoneyHero Ltd saw 40.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

-0.12% for the present operating margin

0.45% for the gross margin

The net margin for MoneyHero Ltd stands at -0.22%. The total capital return value is set at -0.2%. Equity return is now at value -29.56%, with -17.38% for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -226.63.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$33.61 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.22. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.05for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.19.

In conclusion, MoneyHero Ltd (MNY) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.