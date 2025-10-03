Momentus Inc (MNTS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Momentus Inc (NASDAQ: MNTS)’s stock price has increased by 3.44% compared to its previous closing price of $1.45. However, the company has seen a 19.04% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-30 that SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS), a U.S. company offering satellites, satellite components, and transportation and on-orbit services, announced today that it has signed a contract to perform a demonstration mission showcasing Pulsar’s cutting-edge Hall Effect Thruster (HET) technology. The contract is part of a strategic partnership between Momentus and UK-based propulsion innovator Pulsar Fusion. The mission, scheduled for launch aboard Momentus’ Vigoride orbital.

Is It Worth Investing in Momentus Inc (NASDAQ: MNTS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MNTS is 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for MNTS is 10.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MNTS on October 03, 2025 was 5.81M shares.

MNTS’s Market Performance

MNTS stock saw an increase of 19.04% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 22.94% and a quarterly increase of 32.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.10% for Momentus Inc (MNTS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.66% for MNTS stock, with a simple moving average of -44.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNTS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for MNTS by listing it as a “Underperform”. The predicted price for MNTS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $2 based on the research report published on July 05, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MNTS reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for MNTS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 10th, 2022.

MNTS Trading at 17.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.38%, as shares surge +26.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNTS rose by +20.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2650. In addition, Momentus Inc saw -74.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MNTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.3% for the present operating margin

0.92% for the gross margin

The net margin for Momentus Inc stands at -35.62%. The total capital return value is set at 2.71%.

Based on Momentus Inc (MNTS), the company’s capital structure generated -1.12 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.35. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.53. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -61.82.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$32.54 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.17. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.02for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Momentus Inc (MNTS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.