Mobix Labs Inc (MOBX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Mobix Labs Inc (NASDAQ: MOBX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.72% in relation to its previous close of $0.87. However, the company has experienced a 11.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-10-02 that ~ Company enters 2026 with record pipeline, as quarterly results reflect program timing ~

Is It Worth Investing in Mobix Labs Inc (NASDAQ: MOBX) Right Now?

MOBX has 36-month beta value of -0.13.

The public float for MOBX is 35.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MOBX on October 03, 2025 was 895.13K shares.

MOBX’s Market Performance

The stock of Mobix Labs Inc (MOBX) has seen a 11.63% increase in the past week, with a -16.46% drop in the past month, and a 19.11% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.78% for MOBX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.40% for MOBX’s stock, with a -9.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MOBX Trading at -4.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.10%, as shares sank -15.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOBX rose by +11.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9202. In addition, Mobix Labs Inc saw -15.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MOBX starting from Carpou Bill, who sold 19,953 shares at the price of $0.94 back on Sep 12 ’25. After this action, Carpou Bill now owns 252,167 shares of Mobix Labs Inc, valued at $18,792 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MOBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.8% for the present operating margin

0.52% for the gross margin

The net margin for Mobix Labs Inc stands at -3.82%. The total capital return value is set at -5.31%. Equity return is now at value -936.03%, with -110.61% for asset returns.

Based on Mobix Labs Inc (MOBX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.93 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.62. The debt to equity ratio resting at 13.35. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -30.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$18.87 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.41for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Mobix Labs Inc (MOBX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.