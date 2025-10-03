Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Mister Car Wash Inc (NASDAQ: MCW) has decreased by -0.38% when compared to last closing price of $5.32.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-08-06 that I maintain a Hold rating on Mister Car Wash due to ongoing retail weakness despite strong subscription performance and encouraging marketing results. MCW’s pricing power and resilient UWC membership growth validate the subscription model, but retail sales declines are dragging overall results and profitability. The competitive landscape is easing and marketing pilots show promise, yet retail traffic softness and slower store expansion raise growth concerns.

Is It Worth Investing in Mister Car Wash Inc (NASDAQ: MCW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mister Car Wash Inc (NASDAQ: MCW) is 20.14x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MCW is 1.47. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for MCW is 97.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.55% of that float. On October 03, 2025, MCW’s average trading volume was 1.65M shares.

MCW’s Market Performance

MCW’s stock has seen a -0.56% decrease for the week, with a -4.85% drop in the past month and a -17.83% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.68% for Mister Car Wash Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.91% for MCW’s stock, with a -22.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCW

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MCW reach a price target of $6.25. The rating they have provided for MCW stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on June 03rd, 2025.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to MCW, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on January 14th of the current year.

MCW Trading at -6.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares sank -6.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCW fell by -0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.40. In addition, Mister Car Wash Inc saw -18.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCW starting from Gold Jedidiah Marc, who sold 6,357 shares at the price of $6.13 back on Jun 26 ’25. After this action, Gold Jedidiah Marc now owns 75,637 shares of Mister Car Wash Inc, valued at $38,968 using the latest closing price.

Lai John Lo-minn, the Chief Executive Officer of Mister Car Wash Inc, sold 33,904 shares at $6.13 during a trade that took place back on Jun 26 ’25, which means that Lai John Lo-minn is holding 4,578,350 shares at $207,832 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18% for the present operating margin

0.66% for the gross margin

The net margin for Mister Car Wash Inc stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 8.62%, with 2.87% for asset returns.

Based on Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.47 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.28. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.88. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.68.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $178.93 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.64. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 73.06for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.