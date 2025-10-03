Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc (MAA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: MAA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MAA is 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 11 rating it as “hold”, and 2 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for MAA is 116.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MAA on October 03, 2025 was 855.24K shares.

MAA stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: MAA) has dropped by -1.26% compared to previous close of $138.0. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-28 that Mid-America Apartment Communities is attractively valued near its 52-week low, offering a 4.4% dividend yield and strong fundamentals. MAA benefits from favorable Sunbelt migration trends, stable occupancy, and robust rent collections. MAA’s disciplined development, high-return renovations, and A- rated balance sheet support long-term value creation and income growth.

MAA’s Market Performance

MAA’s stock has fallen by -1.79% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.99% and a quarterly drop of -9.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.61% for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.29% for MAA’s stock, with a -10.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAA stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for MAA by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for MAA in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $150 based on the research report published on October 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to MAA, setting the target price at $165 in the report published on July 11th of the current year.

MAA Trading at -4.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares sank -5.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAA fell by -1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $140.89. In addition, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc saw -14.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAA starting from Fairbanks Amber, who sold 173 shares at the price of $166.85 back on May 02 ’25. After this action, Fairbanks Amber now owns 3,012 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc, valued at $28,865 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.29% for the present operating margin

0.31% for the gross margin

The net margin for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc stands at 0.26%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 9.58%, with 4.89% for asset returns.

Based on Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc (MAA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.46 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.85. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.59.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.3 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.64. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc (MAA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.