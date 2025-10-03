MBX Biosciences Inc (MBX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MBX is 1.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for MBX is 21.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MBX on October 03, 2025 was 1.08M shares.

MBX stock’s latest price update

The stock price of MBX Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: MBX) has plunged by -6.42% when compared to previous closing price of $17.9, but the company has seen a -3.35% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-29 that CARMEL, Ind., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MBX Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: MBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders, today announced that Kent Hawryluk, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sam Azoulay, MD, Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2025 Virtual Cardiometabolic Forum on September 30.

MBX’s Market Performance

MBX’s stock has fallen by -3.35% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.32% and a quarterly rise of 34.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.83% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.46% for MBX Biosciences Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.85% for MBX’s stock, with a 39.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MBX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MBX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for MBX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $36 based on the research report published on August 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MBX reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for MBX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 05th, 2025.

Citizens JMP gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to MBX, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on April 10th of the current year.

MBX Trading at 21.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.83%, as shares surge +29.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MBX fell by -3.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.98. In addition, MBX Biosciences Inc saw -35.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MBX starting from Heron Patrick J, who purchased 666,666 shares at the price of $18.00 back on Sep 26 ’25. After this action, Heron Patrick J now owns 5,219,440 shares of MBX Biosciences Inc, valued at $11,999,988 using the latest closing price.

Pescovitz Ora H., the Director of MBX Biosciences Inc, purchased 7,693 shares at $5.89 during a trade that took place back on Apr 08 ’25, which means that Pescovitz Ora H. is holding 24,329 shares at $45,312 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-389.89% for the present operating margin

-0.75% for the gross margin

The net margin for MBX Biosciences Inc stands at -346.93%. The total capital return value is set at -0.39%. Equity return is now at value -56.28%, with -52.32% for asset returns.

Based on MBX Biosciences Inc (MBX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -108.94.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$67.95 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.44. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2358.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.26for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MBX Biosciences Inc (MBX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.