MasterBrand Inc (MBC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

MasterBrand Inc (NYSE: MBC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.60x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.43. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MBC is 125.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.97% of that float. On October 03, 2025, the average trading volume of MBC was 1.44M shares.

MBC stock’s latest price update

MasterBrand Inc (NYSE: MBC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.29% compared to its previous closing price of $13.09. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. investopedia.com reported 2025-09-26 that President Donald Trump’s latest tariffs have led to some early winners and losers among furniture stocks.

MBC’s Market Performance

MasterBrand Inc (MBC) has experienced a 3.88% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.21% rise in the past month, and a 15.43% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.67% for MBC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.96% for MBC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MBC stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for MBC by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for MBC in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $13 based on the research report published on May 10, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MBC Trading at 5.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares surge +2.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MBC rose by +3.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.26. In addition, MasterBrand Inc saw -27.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MBC starting from Crisci Robert, who purchased 20,000 shares at the price of $14.08 back on Feb 28 ’25. After this action, Crisci Robert now owns 66,435 shares of MasterBrand Inc, valued at $281,600 using the latest closing price.

CHUGG JULIANA L, the Director of MasterBrand Inc, purchased 6,989 shares at $14.17 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24 ’25, which means that CHUGG JULIANA L is holding 33,424 shares at $99,037 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07% for the present operating margin

0.32% for the gross margin

The net margin for MasterBrand Inc stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 7.15%, with 3.48% for asset returns.

Based on MasterBrand Inc (MBC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.23. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.79. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.57.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $319.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.24. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.69for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

To sum up, MasterBrand Inc (MBC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.