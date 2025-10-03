Marqeta Inc (MQ) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.51. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MQ is 368.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.75% of that float. On October 03, 2025, the average trading volume of MQ was 4.26M shares.

MQ stock’s latest price update

Marqeta Inc (NASDAQ: MQ) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.15% compared to its previous closing price of $5.1. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-26 that OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ), the global modern card issuing platform that enables embedded finance solutions, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss third quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 4:30 pm ET. Hosting the call will be Mike Milotich, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer. A press release with the third quarter 2025 financial results will be issued after the market closes that.

MQ’s Market Performance

Marqeta Inc (MQ) has experienced a -4.99% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -16.65% drop in the past month, and a -14.27% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.91% for MQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.15% for MQ’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MQ

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MQ reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for MQ stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 19th, 2025.

MQ Trading at -13.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares sank -16.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MQ fell by -4.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.61. In addition, Marqeta Inc saw 5.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MQ starting from Sumner Crystal, who sold 45,500 shares at the price of $6.00 back on Sep 09 ’25. After this action, Sumner Crystal now owns 282,754 shares of Marqeta Inc, valued at $272,950 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.19% for the present operating margin

0.71% for the gross margin

The net margin for Marqeta Inc stands at -0.12%. The total capital return value is set at -0.13%. Equity return is now at value -6.51%, with -4.79% for asset returns.

Based on Marqeta Inc (MQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 3.77.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$7.01 million with net debt to EBITDA at 10.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.03for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.74.

Conclusion

To sum up, Marqeta Inc (MQ) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.