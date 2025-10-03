MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, MKTX stock has gone down by -4.82%, with a monthly decline of -6.61% and a quarterly plunge of -21.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.30% for MarketAxess Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.15% for MKTX’s stock, with a -18.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MarketAxess Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MKTX) Right Now?

MarketAxess Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MKTX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54x compared to its average ratio. MKTX has 36-month beta value of 0.94. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MKTX is 36.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MKTX on October 03, 2025 was 727.50K shares.

MKTX stock’s latest price update

MarketAxess Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MKTX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.73% compared to its previous closing price of $170.84. However, the company has seen a -4.82% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-10-02 that Investors with an interest in Financial – Investment Bank stocks have likely encountered both BGC Group (BGC) and MarketAxess (MKTX). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now?

Analysts’ Opinion of MKTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MKTX stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for MKTX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for MKTX in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $212 based on the research report published on August 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

MKTX Trading at -9.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MKTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares sank -5.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MKTX fell by -4.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $180.71. In addition, MarketAxess Holdings Inc saw -33.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MKTX starting from McPherson Kevin M, who sold 1,494 shares at the price of $185.32 back on Sep 12 ’25. After this action, McPherson Kevin M now owns 67,681 shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc, valued at $276,868 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MKTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.42% for the present operating margin

0.72% for the gross margin

The net margin for MarketAxess Holdings Inc stands at 0.26%. The total capital return value is set at 0.19%. Equity return is now at value 16.41%, with 11.54% for asset returns.

Based on MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 5.86. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 347.12.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $442.61 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.87. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.44for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.27.

Conclusion

To put it simply, MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.