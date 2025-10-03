Make Informed Decisions with Herbalife Ltd (HLF) Stock Updates

In the past week, HLF stock has gone down by -0.57%, with a monthly decline of -12.39% and a quarterly plunge of -12.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.33% for Herbalife Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.72% for HLF’s stock, with a 9.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Herbalife Ltd (NYSE: HLF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Herbalife Ltd (NYSE: HLF) is above average at 2.74x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.88.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for HLF is 100.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.66% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HLF on October 03, 2025 was 1.74M shares.

HLF stock’s latest price update

Herbalife Ltd (NYSE: HLF)'s stock price has increased by 1.40% compared to its previous closing price of $8.58. However, the company has seen a -0.57% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE: HLF), a premier health and wellness company, community and platform, will release its third quarter 2025 financial results after the close of trading on the NYSE on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. On the same day, at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT), Herbalife's senior management team will host an audio webcast and conference call to discuss its recent financial results.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLF stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for HLF by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for HLF in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $14 based on the research report published on March 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HLF reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for HLF stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 01st, 2024.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to HLF, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on June 07th of the previous year.

HLF Trading at -6.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares sank -13.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLF fell by -0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.13. In addition, Herbalife Ltd saw 21.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Mendoza Juan Miguel, the Director of Herbalife Ltd, purchased 3,143 shares at $7.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05 ’25, which means that Mendoza Juan Miguel is holding 170,000 shares at $23,572 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.78% for the gross margin

The net margin for Herbalife Ltd stands at 0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.3%.

Based on Herbalife Ltd (HLF), the company’s capital structure generated 1.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at -3.55. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.16.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $509.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.27. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 51.23for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.8. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Herbalife Ltd (HLF) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.