Macrogenics Inc’s (MGNX) Stock: A 5.01% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) has gone up by 1.50% for the week, with a -9.48% drop in the past month and a 29.12% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.17% for MGNX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.01% for MGNX’s stock, with a -10.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MGNX is 1.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 4 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for MGNX is 58.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MGNX on October 03, 2025 was 755.21K shares.

MGNX stock’s latest price update

Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX)’s stock price has plunge by 2.69%relation to previous closing price of $1.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.50% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-02 that ROCKVILLE, MD, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that MacroGenics’ President & Chief Executive Officer, Eric Risser, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 8, 2025, at 11:30am ET in New York, NY.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGNX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for MGNX by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for MGNX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $3 based on the research report published on September 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

MGNX Trading at 5.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.06%, as shares sank -11.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGNX rose by +2.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6735. In addition, Macrogenics Inc saw -48.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGNX starting from HEIDEN WILLIAM K, who purchased 50,500 shares at the price of $1.52 back on Aug 19 ’25. After this action, HEIDEN WILLIAM K now owns 61,500 shares of Macrogenics Inc, valued at $76,760 using the latest closing price.

HEIDEN WILLIAM K, the Director of Macrogenics Inc, purchased 49,500 shares at $1.49 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20 ’25, which means that HEIDEN WILLIAM K is holding 111,000 shares at $73,755 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.48% for the present operating margin

0.87% for the gross margin

The net margin for Macrogenics Inc stands at -0.22%. The total capital return value is set at -0.38%. Equity return is now at value -69.71%, with -16.30% for asset returns.

Based on Macrogenics Inc (MGNX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.94. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.8. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -87.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$57.37 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.47. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.08for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.