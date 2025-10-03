MAC Copper Ltd (MTAL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of MAC Copper Ltd (NYSE: MTAL) has dropped by -0.16% compared to previous close of $12.22. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-08-29 that ST. HELIER, Jersey–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MAC Copper Limited ARBN 671 963 198 (NYSE:MTAL; ASX:MAC) MAC Copper Limited (NYSE:MTAL, ASX:MAC) (“MAC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the requisite majorities of MAC shareholders today voted in favour of resolutions to approve the proposed acquisition of 100% of the issued share capital in MAC by Harmony Gold (Australia) Pty Ltd (a wholly owned subsidiary of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (JSE:HAR, NYSE:HMY)) (“Harmony”) by way of a Jers.

Is It Worth Investing in MAC Copper Ltd (NYSE: MTAL) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MTAL is 0.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for MTAL is 60.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MTAL on October 03, 2025 was 935.31K shares.

MTAL’s Market Performance

MTAL’s stock has seen a -0.08% decrease for the week, with a 0.41% rise in the past month and a 1.41% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.20% for MAC Copper Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.01% for MTAL’s stock, with a 10.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTAL stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for MTAL by listing it as a “Market Perform”. The predicted price for MTAL in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $12.25 based on the research report published on June 03, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to MTAL, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on May 21st of the previous year.

MTAL Trading at 0.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.20%, as shares surge +0.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTAL fell by -0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.20. In addition, MAC Copper Ltd saw -11.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MTAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.23% for the present operating margin

0.34% for the gross margin

The net margin for MAC Copper Ltd stands at -0.24%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value -12.26%, with -4.20% for asset returns.

Based on MAC Copper Ltd (MTAL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.28.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $59.02 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.61. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 53.09for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MAC Copper Ltd (MTAL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.