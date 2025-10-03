M & T Bank Corp (MTB) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of M & T Bank Corp (MTB) has seen a -2.67% decrease in the past week, with a -3.74% drop in the past month, and a -2.93% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.86% for MTB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.77% for MTB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.74% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in M & T Bank Corp (NYSE: MTB) Right Now?

M & T Bank Corp (NYSE: MTB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for MTB is at 0.66. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for MTB is 155.64M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.14% of that float. The average trading volume for MTB on October 03, 2025 was 1.01M shares.

MTB stock’s latest price update

M & T Bank Corp (NYSE: MTB)’s stock price has dropped by -0.42% in relation to previous closing price of $195.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-10-01 that The October 2025 high-yield dividend watchlist highlights 10 stocks with an average forward yield of 3.95% and a projected 19.02% return. This month’s selection process lowered the yield threshold to 2.5%, expanding the pool to 69 companies and increasing diversification opportunities. The watchlist has delivered a 15.01% CAGR since inception, outperforming its 12% target and offering higher starting yields than SPY and VYM.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTB stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for MTB by listing it as a “Equal-Weight”. The predicted price for MTB in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $251 based on the research report published on September 29, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTB reach a price target of $228. The rating they have provided for MTB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 10th, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Buy” to MTB, setting the target price at $230 in the report published on May 15th of the current year.

MTB Trading at -0.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares sank -2.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTB fell by -2.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $198.33. In addition, M & T Bank Corp saw 12.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTB starting from Woodrow Tracy S., who sold 3,429 shares at the price of $202.12 back on Aug 29 ’25. After this action, Woodrow Tracy S. now owns 6,952 shares of M & T Bank Corp, valued at $693,061 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.26% for the present operating margin

0.67% for the gross margin

The net margin for M & T Bank Corp stands at 0.2%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 9.47%, with 1.28% for asset returns.

Based on M & T Bank Corp (MTB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.34 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.51. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.92.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.82 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -1.75. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, M & T Bank Corp (MTB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.