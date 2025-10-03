LSB Industries, Inc (LXU) Stock Faces 3.24% Weekly Volatility

The stock of LSB Industries, Inc (LXU) has gone up by 6.56% for the week, with a 6.04% rise in the past month and a 7.08% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.88% for LXU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.17% for LXU’s stock, with a 14.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LSB Industries, Inc (NYSE: LXU) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.82.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for LXU is 48.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.70% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LXU on October 03, 2025 was 388.00K shares.

LXU stock’s latest price update

The stock price of LSB Industries, Inc (NYSE: LXU) has surged by 8.69% when compared to previous closing price of $8.0, but the company has seen a 6.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-08-26 that OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LSB Industries, Inc. (“LSB”), (NYSE: LXU), today announced that its Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Mark Behrman will be participating in the following conferences: Jefferies Industrials Conference on Wednesday, September 3rd in New York City UBS Global Materials Conference on Thursday, September 4th in New York City Mr. Behrman will be conducting a “fireside chat” discussion at the Jefferies conference, which will be webcast and available for replay on t.

Analysts’ Opinion of LXU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LXU stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for LXU by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for LXU in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $9.25 based on the research report published on July 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LXU reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for LXU stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 13th, 2025.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Underweight” to LXU, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on February 29th of the previous year.

LXU Trading at 8.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LXU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares surge +4.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LXU rose by +7.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.12. In addition, LSB Industries, Inc saw 7.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LXU starting from CHANDLER JOHN D, who purchased 8,000 shares at the price of $6.57 back on May 05 ’25. After this action, CHANDLER JOHN D now owns 8,000 shares of LSB Industries, Inc, valued at $52,560 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LXU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.03% for the present operating margin

0.07% for the gross margin

The net margin for LSB Industries, Inc stands at -0.06%. The total capital return value is set at -0.02%. Equity return is now at value -6.51%, with -2.86% for asset returns.

Based on LSB Industries, Inc (LXU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.5 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.09. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.99. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.5.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $82.69 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.87. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.51for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.64.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, LSB Industries, Inc (LXU) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.