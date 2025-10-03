LM Funding America Inc (LMFA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ: LMFA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.63% compared to its previous closing price of $1.18. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-18 that TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) (“LM Funding” or the “Company”), a Bitcoin treasury and mining company, today announced that it has closed on the acquisition of an 11 MW Bitcoin mining facility in Columbus, Mississippi from Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc. The acquisition includes both the site and approximately 7.5 MW or 157 PH/s of operational hashrate from ~2,300 Bitmain S19 series miners for total consideration of $4.0 million.

Is It Worth Investing in LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ: LMFA) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.83. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for LMFA is 9.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.43% of that float. On October 03, 2025, the average trading volume of LMFA was 2.00M shares.

LMFA’s Market Performance

LMFA’s stock has seen a 10.43% increase for the week, with a 15.45% rise in the past month and a -52.08% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.62% for LM Funding America Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.95% for LMFA’s stock, with a -29.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LMFA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LMFA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for LMFA by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for LMFA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $5 based on the research report published on August 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

LMFA Trading at -20.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMFA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.37%, as shares surge +11.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMFA rose by +10.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1875. In addition, LM Funding America Inc saw -52.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LMFA starting from Duran Ryan H, who sold 500 shares at the price of $2.58 back on Dec 18 ’24. After this action, Duran Ryan H now owns 12,818 shares of LM Funding America Inc, valued at $1,290 using the latest closing price.

Duran Ryan H, the Vice President of Operations of LM Funding America Inc, sold 500 shares at $2.89 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04 ’24, which means that Duran Ryan H is holding 13,318 shares at $1,444 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LMFA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.38% for the present operating margin

1.67% for the gross margin

The net margin for LM Funding America Inc stands at -1.29%. The total capital return value is set at -0.29%. Equity return is now at value -24.95%, with -21.95% for asset returns.

Based on LM Funding America Inc (LMFA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -18.84. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -13.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$0.32 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.88. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 131.58for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.75.

Conclusion

To sum up, LM Funding America Inc (LMFA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.