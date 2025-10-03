Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc (LIXT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LIXT)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.64% in comparison to its previous close of $4.81, however, the company has experienced a 2.29% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-09-16 that BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / For a small-cap biotech, the headlines often center on fundraising, partnerships, or meeting exchange requirements. But every so often, the spotlight shifts to the science itself.

Is It Worth Investing in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LIXT) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.49. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for LIXT is 3.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.27% of that float. On October 03, 2025, the average trading volume of LIXT was 1.88M shares.

LIXT’s Market Performance

LIXT’s stock has seen a 2.29% increase for the week, with a 16.23% rise in the past month and a 89.75% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.03% for Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.82% for LIXT’s stock, with a 120.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LIXT Trading at 18.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.95%, as shares surge +20.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIXT rose by +2.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +181.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.22. In addition, Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc saw 187.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LIXT

The total capital return value is set at -4.72%. Equity return is now at value -213.21%, with -160.21% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$3.57 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc (LIXT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.