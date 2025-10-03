Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (LCTX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for LCTX is at 1.85. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for LCTX is 215.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.88% of that float. The average trading volume for LCTX on October 03, 2025 was 1.59M shares.

LCTX stock’s latest price update

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX: LCTX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.78% compared to its previous closing price of $1.69. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-08 that CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $LCTX #LineageCellTherapeutics–Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel allogeneic, or “off the shelf”, cell therapies for serious medical conditions, today announced the initiation of a new islet cell transplant program in Type 1 Diabetes (T1D). Specifically, the company aims to deploy its manufacturing capability to address the issue of large-scale production of islet cells, with the initial goal of establishin.

LCTX’s Market Performance

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (LCTX) has experienced a 10.97% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 39.84% rise in the past month, and a 70.30% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.06% for LCTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.71% for LCTX’s stock, with a 118.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LCTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LCTX stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for LCTX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for LCTX in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $4 based on the research report published on August 20, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LCTX reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for LCTX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2022.

Noble Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to LCTX, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on August 19th of the previous year.

LCTX Trading at 36.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LCTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.31%, as shares surge +43.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LCTX rose by +10.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +230.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4865. In addition, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc saw 89.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LCTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.23% for the present operating margin

0.98% for the gross margin

The net margin for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc stands at -3.75%. The total capital return value is set at -0.44%. Equity return is now at value -70.12%, with -42.26% for asset returns.

Based on Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (LCTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -10.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$20.87 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 32.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 42.63for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (LCTX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.