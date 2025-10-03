Liberty Media Corp’s (FWONK) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, FWONK stock has gone up by 0.18%, with a monthly gain of 4.11% and a quarterly surge of 1.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.26% for Liberty Media Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.70% for FWONK’s stock, with a 8.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Liberty Media Corp (NASDAQ: FWONK) Right Now?

Liberty Media Corp (NASDAQ: FWONK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 98.36x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for FWONK is at 0.79. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for FWONK is 219.45M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.68% of that float. The average trading volume for FWONK on October 03, 2025 was 999.48K shares.

FWONK stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Liberty Media Corp (NASDAQ: FWONK) has surged by 1.63% when compared to previous closing price of $102.48, but the company has seen a 0.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-08-20 that Here is how Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (FWONK) and Monarch Casino (MCRI) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Analysts’ Opinion of FWONK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FWONK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for FWONK by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for FWONK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $110 based on the research report published on August 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FWONK reach a price target of $120. The rating they have provided for FWONK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to FWONK, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on October 17th of the previous year.

FWONK Trading at 3.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FWONK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares surge +4.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FWONK rose by +0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.41. In addition, Liberty Media Corp saw 34.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FWONK starting from Wendling Brian J, who sold 5,021 shares at the price of $100.20 back on Sep 10 ’25. After this action, Wendling Brian J now owns 15,948 shares of Liberty Media Corp, valued at $503,104 using the latest closing price.

Wendling Brian J, the CAO/PFO of Liberty Media Corp, sold 4,430 shares at $102.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12 ’25, which means that Wendling Brian J is holding 15,948 shares at $451,860 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FWONK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.0% for the present operating margin

0.03% for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Media Corp stands at -0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 3.79%, with 2.34% for asset returns.

Based on Liberty Media Corp (FWONK), the company’s capital structure generated 1.41 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at -3.46. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $577.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -5.82. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.4. The receivables turnover for the company is 24944.0for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 18.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Liberty Media Corp (FWONK) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.