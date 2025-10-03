Lazydays Holdings Inc (GORV) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Lazydays Holdings Inc (GORV) has gone up by 1.69% for the week, with a -8.71% drop in the past month and a -66.93% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 18.92% for GORV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.19% for GORV’s stock, with a -79.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GORV) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GORV is at 1.62. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GORV is 3.72M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.45% of that float. The average trading volume for GORV on October 03, 2025 was 509.36K shares.

GORV stock’s latest price update

Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GORV)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.55% in comparison to its previous close of $2.18, however, the company has experienced a 1.69% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-08-14 that TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqCM: GORV) (“Lazydays,” the “Company” or “we”) today reports financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Analysts’ Opinion of GORV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GORV stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for GORV by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for GORV in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $14 based on the research report published on June 30, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CJS Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GORV reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for GORV stocks is “Market Outperform” according to the report published on June 12th, 2023.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to GORV, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on May 03rd of the previous year.

GORV Trading at -31.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GORV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.47%, as shares sank -13.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GORV rose by +1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.41. In addition, Lazydays Holdings Inc saw -94.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GORV starting from Coliseum Capital Management, L, who purchased 14,563,106 shares at the price of $1.03 back on Nov 15 ’24. After this action, Coliseum Capital Management, L now owns 21,085,529 shares of Lazydays Holdings Inc, valued at $14,999,999 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GORV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.13% for the present operating margin

0.23% for the gross margin

The net margin for Lazydays Holdings Inc stands at -0.22%. The total capital return value is set at -0.48%. Equity return is now at value -201.56%, with -24.15% for asset returns.

Based on Lazydays Holdings Inc (GORV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.78 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.0. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.48. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.75.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$95.77 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.1. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.17for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lazydays Holdings Inc (GORV) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.