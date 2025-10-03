Lantronix Inc (LTRX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ: LTRX) has increased by 16.12% when compared to last closing price of $4.59. Despite this, the company has experienced a 15.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-10-02 that Strategic Collaboration positions Lantronix for long-term, high-margin growth in defense and commercial drone markets projected to reach $57.8B by 2030* Strategic Collaboration positions Lantronix for long-term, high-margin growth in defense and commercial drone markets projected to reach $57.8B by 2030*

Is It Worth Investing in Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ: LTRX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LTRX is 1.38. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for LTRX is 29.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.93% of that float. On October 03, 2025, LTRX’s average trading volume was 402.82K shares.

LTRX’s Market Performance

LTRX’s stock has seen a 15.62% increase for the week, with a 15.87% rise in the past month and a 77.08% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.05% for Lantronix Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.66% for LTRX’s stock, with a 70.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTRX stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for LTRX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for LTRX in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $7.50 based on the research report published on September 11, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LTRX reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $8.50. The rating they have provided for LTRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 12th, 2024.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to LTRX, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on February 14th of the previous year.

LTRX Trading at 35.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.34% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.89%, as shares surge +17.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTRX rose by +15.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.69. In addition, Lantronix Inc saw 29.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LTRX starting from BRUSCHA BERNHARD, who sold 12,993 shares at the price of $4.64 back on Sep 05 ’25. After this action, BRUSCHA BERNHARD now owns 0 shares of Lantronix Inc, valued at $60,288 using the latest closing price.

BRUSCHA BERNHARD, the 10% Owner of Lantronix Inc, sold 10,000 shares at $5.03 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02 ’25, which means that BRUSCHA BERNHARD is holding 12,993 shares at $50,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LTRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.09% for the present operating margin

0.42% for the gross margin

The net margin for Lantronix Inc stands at -0.09%. The total capital return value is set at -0.12%. Equity return is now at value -14.61%, with -8.75% for asset returns.

Based on Lantronix Inc (LTRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.62. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.16. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -21.53.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$5.07 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.65. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.36for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lantronix Inc (LTRX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.