Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LNTH) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.05% compared to its previous closing price of $51.63. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-10-02 that LOS ANGELES, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (“Lantheus” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LNTH) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors who purchased the Company’s securities between February 26, 2025, and August 5, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the firm before November 10, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LNTH) Right Now?

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LNTH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for LNTH is at 0.03. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for LNTH is 66.48M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.20% of that float. The average trading volume for LNTH on October 03, 2025 was 1.66M shares.

LNTH’s Market Performance

LNTH stock saw a decrease of 2.37% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.46% and a quarterly a decrease of -34.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.45% for Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.93% for LNTH’s stock, with a -35.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNTH stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for LNTH by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for LNTH in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $63 based on the research report published on August 12, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LNTH reach a price target of $143. The rating they have provided for LNTH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 18th, 2024.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to LNTH, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on July 10th of the previous year.

LNTH Trading at -7.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares sank -2.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNTH rose by +2.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.21. In addition, Lantheus Holdings Inc saw -51.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNTH starting from PATEL RAJIV A, who sold 3,365,000 shares at the price of $56.15 back on Aug 20 ’25. After this action, PATEL RAJIV A now owns 3,477,227 shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc, valued at $188,944,750 using the latest closing price.

PATEL RAJIV A, the Member of a Group Owning 10% of Lantheus Holdings Inc, sold 41,000 shares at $55.34 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19 ’25, which means that PATEL RAJIV A is holding 6,842,227 shares at $2,268,940 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.29% for the present operating margin

0.64% for the gross margin

The net margin for Lantheus Holdings Inc stands at 0.18%. The total capital return value is set at 0.24%. Equity return is now at value 24.71%, with 13.36% for asset returns.

Based on Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.86. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.53. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 22.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $515.27 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.18. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.3. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.52for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.