Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KOD is 2.88. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for KOD is 48.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.28% of that float. On October 03, 2025, KOD’s average trading volume was 757.21K shares.

KOD stock’s latest price update

The stock of Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: KOD) has decreased by -14.78% when compared to last closing price of $15.76.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -14.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-12 that Kodiak Sciences (KOD) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

KOD’s Market Performance

KOD’s stock has fallen by -14.35% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 56.71% and a quarterly rise of 240.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.77% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.88% for Kodiak Sciences Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.26% for KOD’s stock, with a 116.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KOD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KOD stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for KOD by listing it as a “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for KOD in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $17 based on the research report published on September 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KOD reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for KOD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 22nd, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to KOD, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

KOD Trading at 32.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.77%, as shares surge +57.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +94.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KOD fell by -14.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.18. In addition, Kodiak Sciences Inc saw 414.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KOD starting from BORGESON JOHN A., who sold 723 shares at the price of $3.65 back on Jun 17 ’25. After this action, BORGESON JOHN A. now owns 183,316 shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc, valued at $2,640 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.78% for the present operating margin

-0.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Kodiak Sciences Inc stands at -5.46%. The total capital return value is set at -0.92%. Equity return is now at value -140.33%, with -60.71% for asset returns.

Based on Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.48 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.76.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$149.5 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.21. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 25.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.48.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.