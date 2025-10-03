Kodiak Gas Services Inc (KGS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Kodiak Gas Services Inc (NYSE: KGS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.94% compared to its previous closing price of $36.72. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-29 that Kodiak Gas Services (KGS) is upgraded to BUY as it sets new records in revenue per horsepower and gross margins in Q2. KGS benefits from growing natural gas takeaway demand, resilient E&P activity, and new pipeline projects supporting long-term compression market growth. KGS remains the cheapest among peers, offers a 4.85% dividend yield, and balances growth CAPEX with shareholder returns, supporting a positive FCF outlook.

Is It Worth Investing in Kodiak Gas Services Inc (NYSE: KGS) Right Now?

Kodiak Gas Services Inc (NYSE: KGS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for KGS is at 1.23. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for KGS is 64.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.80% of that float. The average trading volume for KGS on October 03, 2025 was 1.82M shares.

KGS’s Market Performance

KGS stock saw a decrease of -6.98% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.37% and a quarterly a decrease of 2.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.13% for Kodiak Gas Services Inc (KGS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.40% for KGS’s stock, with a -6.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KGS stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for KGS by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for KGS in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $36 based on the research report published on October 02, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KGS reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for KGS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 27th, 2024.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to KGS, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on September 18th of the previous year.

KGS Trading at 0.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares sank -5.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KGS fell by -6.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.68. In addition, Kodiak Gas Services Inc saw 19.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KGS starting from Frontier TopCo Partnership, L., who sold 10,000,000 shares at the price of $34.21 back on Sep 08 ’25. After this action, Frontier TopCo Partnership, L. now owns 19,762,573 shares of Kodiak Gas Services Inc, valued at $342,110,000 using the latest closing price.

Frontier TopCo Partnership, L., the 10% Owner of Kodiak Gas Services Inc, sold 3,222,338 shares at $36.02 during a trade that took place back on May 12 ’25, which means that Frontier TopCo Partnership, L. is holding 31,548,985 shares at $116,052,503 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.25% for the present operating margin

0.4% for the gross margin

The net margin for Kodiak Gas Services Inc stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 6.16%, with 1.85% for asset returns.

Based on Kodiak Gas Services Inc (KGS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.66 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.95. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.63.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $533.32 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.6for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kodiak Gas Services Inc (KGS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.