Knightscope Inc (KSCP) Stock Experiences 17.28% Monthly Change

In the past week, KSCP stock has gone up by 18.35%, with a monthly gain of 17.28% and a quarterly plunge of -5.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.82% for Knightscope Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.98% for KSCP’s stock, with a -6.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ: KSCP) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for KSCP is also noteworthy at 1.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for KSCP is 9.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.28% of that float. The average trading volume of KSCP on October 03, 2025 was 564.56K shares.

KSCP stock’s latest price update

Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ: KSCP)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.97% in comparison to its previous close of $6.4, however, the company has experienced a 18.35% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-10-02 that The consensus price target hints at a 148.9% upside potential for Knightscope (KSCP). While empirical research shows that this sought-after metric is hardly effective, an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean that the stock will witness an upside in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of KSCP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KSCP stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for KSCP by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for KSCP in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $16 based on the research report published on January 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

KSCP Trading at 11.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KSCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.06%, as shares surge +18.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KSCP rose by +18.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.88. In addition, Knightscope Inc saw -10.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KSCP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.52% for the present operating margin

-0.31% for the gross margin

The net margin for Knightscope Inc stands at -2.82%. The total capital return value is set at -1.25%. Equity return is now at value -236.56%, with -115.67% for asset returns.

Based on Knightscope Inc (KSCP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.33 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.86. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.5. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -72.19.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$26.55 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.42for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

In summary, Knightscope Inc (KSCP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.